NJ Governor Declares Bill of Rights 'Above His Paygrade'

In what might be Tucker Carlson's finest hour, he nailed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to the wall with one simple question. "By what authority do you nullify the Bill of Rights?" he asked in response to the governor's decision to arrest and charge fifteen men worshipping in a synagogue in violation of his executive order. Murphy dodged the question three times and refused to answer, other than to say the question is "above my paygrade" and "I wasn't thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this." You're kidding?

Tucker Carlson asks New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy where he got the authority to nullify the Bill of rights when he banned religious services in his state:



"I wasn't thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this... The science says people have to stay away from each other." pic.twitter.com/DPQ5d2DFl2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2020

America is quickly devolving into an unrecognizable police state where we are being told our unalienable rights are completely inviolate in a time of crisis. This is simply not what "shall not be infringed" means by any stretch of the imagination. We have been shut down indefinitely, kept away from our houses of worship with no end in sight and given constantly moving goalposts based on spotty numbers by experts no one elected to dog catcher, let alone sole authority over Americans' civil liberties.

Patriots in Michigan have already begun protesting and many states are set to follow on May 1st. Governor Murphy would be well-advised to review his oath of office. It begins with these words. "I solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States of America." There's nothing in the oath that vows to protect people from a virus at the expense of the Constitution.

The answer to the question, "by what authority do you suspend the Bill of Rights," is none. There is no authority in the universe that allows politicians to subvert the rights bestowed upon Americans by their Creator. Those who do so are acting against human rights and in violation of their duties as defenders of the Constitution. By these unlawful actions, they have become the despots that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in our Declaration of Independence who should be replaced. "That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness."

Have you had enough yet?

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter