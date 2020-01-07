Nikki Haley Destroys Democrats for 'Mourning the Loss of Soleimani'

President Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dropped a real truth bomb on Monday evening, by saying that Democrats are "mourning" the death of Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Trump last week.

"You don't see anyone standing up for Iran," Haley said. "You're not hearing any of the Gulf members. You're not hearing China. You're not hearing Russia. The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates," Haley said during her appearance on Sean Hannity's show. "This was something that needed to be done and should be celebrated. And I will tell you right now, partisan politics should stop when it comes to foreign policy. This is about America united."

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

Democrats who have issued statements about the death of Soleimani have typically acknowledged how evil he was, while still condemning Trump for ordering the strike that killed him. Ilhan Omar was predictably outraged, accusing Trump of "assassinating" a foreign official. Pete Buttigieg said Soleimani "was not a good guy" but said killing him was an "extremely provocative act."

Soleimani is believed to be responsible for the deaths of over 500 Americans.

Andrew Yang, who is occasionally a reasonable-sounding Democrat, even said that Trump's ordering of the airstrike is why Trump should be "out of office." Joe Biden, a 30-year failure when it comes to foreign policy, blamed Trump for authorizing the "hugely escalatory" airstrike. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders also joined in the poopooing of the airstrike, because the death of a terrorist is apparently something they can't celebrate.

I can remember when Saddam Hussein was captured in December 2003, and reading liberals comments on blogs—they were devastated because they believed his capture secured President Bush's reelection. Fast forward to 2011, when Osama bin Laden was killed, did you see Republicans crying over the news because it would help Obama politically in the next election? Nope.

There seems to be a trend that the left can't separate politics from any action. A victory for America is only a victory if a Democrat can take credit for it. They mourn Soleimani because they see Trump's actions through a political lens, not an American lens.

