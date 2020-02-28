Nigel Farage Tells CPAC: 'You Should Be backing Bernie Sanders'

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — It wasn’t just American politicians and pundits at CPAC 2020. Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party of the UK, spoke to the attendees about Brexit, and his predictions about globalism and American politics.

"At long last, we have finally left the European Union and we are a free country!"

He also told a great story of what happened when the UK left the European Union.

“We decided the last thing would be, at the end of my last speech, we’d wave goodbye to the European Union and I thought it was quite a nice, gentle, quite lighthearted way of leaving this political union,” he said as he waved a small United Kingdom flag to demonstrate. ”And as I was doing this and the rest of the Brexit Party, MEPs were with me, the woman in the chair, who sums up, humorless leftist, globalist, unpleasantness, not only cut the microphone off, for the first time in my twenty-one years there, but very unpleasantly said, ‘You’re leaving anyway, take your flags and go.’ And that's what the United Kingdom did at 11 p.m. on the 31st of January 2020, we took our flag and left."

And the crowd cheered at the story.

Afterward, he expressed that he doesn’t just want the UK to leave the European Union, he also wants Europe to leave the European Union.

Then he discussed the coming election in America.

“What do you all think of Bernie Sanders?” he asked. His question was met with a chorus of boos.

“You’re wrong,” Farage said. “You should be backing Bernie Sanders. You should be campaigning for Bernie Sanders. You should be making sure Bernie Sanders gets that nomination.”

“Because when that happens what will happen in November, this will... not only will you get four more years of this great President Trump, I think with Bernie, you won’t just get Trump, but with Bernie, you can retake the House too.”

The crowd cheered with chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

Farage explained how the Brexit movement and Trump’s election have paralleled each other. “In 2016, the British people voted for Brexit. A few months later Trump won the presidential election. In 2020, we delivered Brexit, and the odds are good for Trump,” he said.

Like other speakers, Farage urged the attendees to commit to actively getting involved to help Trump win a second term. In a world where Brexit succeeded, Farage believes a second term for Trump means that “by the end of this decade, we can put an end to the globalist project.”

"We are living through a big moment in history. You are part of a big moment in history, and with four more years of President Trump, we will complete the job!"

