Newly-Released Hillary Clinton Emails Show Classified Information, Redacted Obama Talking Points

Last week, Judicial Watch released 80 pages of new emails recently found by the FBI that further reveal how former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used her insecure home-brew server to house and transmit classified and sensitive government information. This came after Judicial Watch released 37 pages of new Hillary Clinton emails in January.

"Magically, after years, the FBI finds more Clinton emails that are classified, involve Benghazi, and detail communications with President Obama," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. "This drip, drip game that the DOJ, FBI, and State are playing is a key reason a federal court authorized more discovery, including the sworn deposition of Hillary Clinton."

An August 29, 2011 email includes a document entitled "Talking Points for POTUS" for a briefing that day. The talking points are completely redacted.

This latest release follows a January release of 37 pages Hillary Clinton emails that also show the presence of classified information on Clinton's home-brew server. The State Department de-classified the emails on January 8, 2020. The emails also show Clinton used text messages to conduct official business.

"Magically, after years, the FBI finds more Clinton emails that show Clinton used text messages for government work, not to mention the continuing flow of classified information transmitted over her unsecure email system," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement at the time. "These documents further underscore the need for a fresh, unbiased and thorough criminal investigation into Clinton’s blatant malfeasance – and the related DOJ, FBI, and State Department cover-up."

Clinton repeatedly claimed that the 55,000 pages of documents she turned over to the State Department in December 2014 included all of her work-related emails. In a Judicial Watch case, she declared under penalty of perjury that she had "directed that all my emails on clintonemail.com in my custody that were or are potentially federal records be provided to the Department of State, and on information and belief, this has been done." Yet Clinton tried to destroy 33,000 government emails.

The State Department did not explain where the newly released emails were found, why they were not previously produced, or if any additional records are expected. The State Department originally claimed all emails pertaining to the Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) inquiries had been produced in 2018, but then State discovered more emails which they handed over last year. State first notified the court that the FBI had found this latest batch of emails last November.

Judicial Watch had to file a FOIA lawsuit to obtain these emails, along with all of Clinton's government emails sent or received on her secret server.

The newly released emails include many examples of Hillary Clinton holding and transmitting classified information on her homebrew server. A January 23, 2012 email from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair had information that was redacted as classified.

An August 30, 2011 email from then-Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Jeffrey Feltman suggesting Clinton meet Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati contained classified information.

On April 10, 2012, Clinton forwarded a memo on the Egyptian election campaign including information on the Muslim Brotherhood to her then-Deputy Chief of Staff Jacob Sullivan. The memo, drafted by Sidney Blumenthal, claims to cite "Sources with access to the highest levels of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, and Western intelligence and security services."

On November 7, 2012, Cheryl Mills forwarded a classified email chain with the subject "global health doc" to Clinton's personal email. The initial email included a draft of the document, which was labeled and highlighted "Confidential fyi — not for larger dissemination to ANY others."

The newly-released email trove also includes a Libya memo from Blumenthal. The State Department later redacted Clinton's comments about this memo. It also includes a heavily-redacted email chain between January 25-26, 2009 in which Clinton discusses an envoy to North Korea. An August 2, 2009 email includes information on the Islamist terror group Boko Haram.

In a November 3, 2012 email, Clinton's main scheduler Lona Valmoro sends the secretary of State's sensitive daily schedule to Clinton and Abedin on Clinton's homebrew server.

These late revelations raise many questions and draw more attention to the Clinton email scandal, four years after the former sectary of State lost the presidency to Donald Trump.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.