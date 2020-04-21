send
News and Politics

New Trump Ad Features Nancy 'Antoinette' Pelosi Bragging About Her Designer Ice Cream While Millions Stand in Food Lines

By Megan Fox 2020-04-21T17:51:26
chat comments

This opportunity to skewer Democrats and their leader was too good and right to pass up. The Trump campaign team has put together a must-see ad starring Nancy Pelosi standing in front of her massive $24,000 refrigerators. The multimillionaire speaker who hasn't missed a paycheck is seen showing off her expensive ice cream at the same time Americans are standing (with appropriate social distancing) in miles-long bread lines.

Keep in mind she did this while also blocking the Payment Protection Plan funding that has dried up for small businesses. What a train wreck. Enjoy!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

Editor's Note:  Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

