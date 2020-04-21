New Trump Ad Features Nancy 'Antoinette' Pelosi Bragging About Her Designer Ice Cream While Millions Stand in Food Lines

This opportunity to skewer Democrats and their leader was too good and right to pass up. The Trump campaign team has put together a must-see ad starring Nancy Pelosi standing in front of her massive $24,000 refrigerators. The multimillionaire speaker who hasn't missed a paycheck is seen showing off her expensive ice cream at the same time Americans are standing (with appropriate social distancing) in miles-long bread lines.

Keep in mind she did this while also blocking the Payment Protection Plan funding that has dried up for small businesses. What a train wreck. Enjoy!

Only someone as shockingly out of touch as Nancy Pelosi wouldn't understand how much of an optics disaster eating ice cream from your $24K fridge would be while millions of Americans suffer.



Team Trump didn't even have to try with this one.pic.twitter.com/Gem3aeaAVW — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 21, 2020

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

