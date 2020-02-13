New Hampshire Man Assaults Pro-Trump Teenager at Polling Site, Leaving Him 'Traumatized'

A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday afternoon "after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old Trump supporter and two adults at a polling site during the state’s first-in-the-nation primary earlier this week," Fox News exclusively reports. The teen's mother told Fox News that the assault left her son "traumatized."

Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, N.H., was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Bradley reportedly got in the face of the teenage boy who was wearing a red MAGA hat and volunteering at the local high school, which was a polling place for the New Hampshire primary.

The boy’s mother described the incident involving her son in an interview with Fox News. “My son stayed home from school on Tuesday for a doctor's appointment and we drove by the high school to go vote. When we got there, we saw Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, and my son was over the moon,” she said. “My son is the most patriotic kid you’d ever meet in your life.”

Later that day, her son was invited to volunteer at the polling site to hold Trump signs outside the school. “I was apprehensive about him wearing the MAGA hat, because we know it can provoke and we know people don’t like Trump,” she told Fox News. “But he wore the hat because he’s a proud 15-year-old and he doesn’t know what people are going to be like.”

“My son was standing outside on the sidewalk and he said ‘have a nice night,’ he said it to everyone. But this man was triggered,” the mother explained. “He said ‘f--- you’ to him and wound up his hand as fast as he could and slapped him across the face.”

Another Trump supporter came to intervene, and he was also assaulted and wound up with a broken jaw. The boy's father, a firefighter in Windham, was called to the scene, not knowing it was his son who was assaulted until he arrived at the scene.

“He’s the sweetest kid,” the boy's mother said. "He was so excited and not realizing that something like this could happen.”

“It’s scary that you can’t express without which political party you are. People need to know how much intolerance there is right now,” she added.

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the story Thursday on Twitter.

"So a leftist attacks 3 Trump supporters, including a 15 year old child, in NH this week," he tweeted. "Last week a deranged leftist attempted to run over a group of Trump supporters with a car in FL. What will it take for the MSM to finally call out leftwing violence?"

Donald Trump Jr. is referring to the incident in Jacksonville, Florida where 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm drove his van into a GOP voter registration tent, targeting Trump volunteers.

Bradley is expected to be arraigned Friday.

