Newly Discovered "Larry King Show" Call May Bolster Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Accusation Against Biden

A video of a "Larry King Show" from 1993 has a live call-in from a woman who says her daughter worked for a "prominent Senator" and couldn't get anyone in authority to help her with her "problem," has emerged, according to The Intercept. Tara Reade, the woman accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault, says she told her mother in 1993 of the assault. Reade explained to The Intercept when she first told her story that her mother had called into the show.

There isn't much. Reade's mother doesn't identify herself, but Tara Reade listened to the voice on the video and confirmed it was her mother. And there's no specific mention of any sexual assault or an assault of any kind.

A transcript of the "Larry King" call:

On August 11, 1993, King aired a program titled, “Washington: The Cruelest City on Earth?” Toward the end of the program, he introduces a caller dialing in from San Luis Obispo, California. Congressional records list August 1993 as Reade’s last month of employment with Biden’s Senate office, and, according to property records, Reade’s mother, Jeanette Altimus, was living in San Luis Obispo County. Here is the transcript of the beginning of the call: KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

Does this add to Reade's credibility? Yes and no. On the one hand, there's no way to confirm if Reade's ID of her mother's voice is a fact, although you would think she'd remember what her mother sounded like. On the other hand, she says she told her mother, her brother, and a close friend of the assault at the time of the attack, so the call buttresses her case in that respect.

Reade’s inability to remember the exact date of the alleged assault, or its precise location, or the precise location of the office where she picked up the form needed to file a complaint, has been used by skeptics to suggest the allegation is fabricated. What the emergence of the call shows is that even if Reade’s memory is off on timing or details, the substance of her claims — in this case, that her mother called Larry King and discussed her situation — can still be true.

Perhaps most importantly, the video of the call chips away at Biden's denial.

The call also calls into question the credibility of Biden’s denial. Reade said that she filed a complaint about Biden’s harassment with Marianne Baker, effectively the office manager in the Biden office. The Biden campaign released a statement from Baker, which said that neither Reade nor any other employee had ever complained about improper behavior.

Biden and the entire liberal feminist #MeToo movement is discredited beyond repair. "Believe all women" -- as long as they're making accusations against white conservatives. The nauseating hypocrisy of these people has been exposed so that even the most partisan Biden supporters know it.

They should hang their heads in shame—except to feel shame, one must have the ability for introspection. That and simple, basic human decency are nowhere to be found.