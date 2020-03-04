New EU 'Climate Law' Isn't Good Enough for Greta Thunberg

Have you noticed that the civilized world hasn't ceased all economic activity yet? Everybody's still living their lives, going to work and putting food on the table and whatnot, even though Greta Thunberg, child-priestess of climate change, isn't happy about it. But unlike every other pouty 17-year-old on the planet, everybody's supposed to defer to this one when she throws a tantrum. World leaders are supposed to drop everything and cater to her whims. It's very strange.

Do they really not see how weird this looks?

The European Union’s executive approved the proposed 'climate law,' but Swedish activist @GretaThunberg said more urgent action was needed to beat the climate crisis https://t.co/rf1DFfpZEH pic.twitter.com/d6XhAjCkhX — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2020

And what's got Greta looking so grumpy? Kate Abnett, Reuters:

The European Commission unveiled a “climate law” on Wednesday to make the EU’s 2050 net zero emissions target legally binding, but Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and NGOs said more urgent action was needed to beat the climate crisis...

The climate law, which needs the approval of the European Parliament and member states, would commit the 27-nation EU to reducing its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050...

Thunberg, 17, said the law fails to address the next 10 years.

"'Net zero emissions by 2050' for the EU equals surrender. It means giving up," she and 33 other youth climate activists said in an open letter published on Tuesday. "We don't just need goals for just 2030 or 2050. We, above all, need them for 2020 and every following month and year to come."

The Veruca Salt of global warming has put her foot down. How dare you!

As always, I don't blame Greta Thunberg herself for this nonsense. She's just a kid, and kids say lots of stupid things. No, I blame the adults who keep exploiting a confused child for political purposes: her parents and these politicians and "journalists." They're using her as a human shield against criticism, and they're not doing her or their movement any favors. I hope that when they all inevitably abandon her, she can move on and make some sort of normal life for herself. The world isn't coming to an end, and she's got the rest of her life to cope with it.