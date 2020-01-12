NeNe Leakes on Trump: 'When I Worked for Him, He Was Kind'

Former Celebrity Apprentice Contestant NeNe Leakes, owner of the Swagg Boutique and Nene Leakes Productions, said she "didn't learn anything" about business while she was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice with President Donald Trump and declined to share her opinion of Trump's job performance in office.

"No, I didn't learn anything from that show. No, they taught us how to raise money and I know how to raise money," Leakes said during an interview at the Urban One Honors, which airs January 20 on TV One. "And as far as the business goes, no, he [Trump] didn't teach me that, unfortunately, but I do like him."

Leakes was asked for her thoughts on Trump's job performance in his first term.

"I don't have any comments on President Trump. When I worked for him, he was kind," said Leakes, star of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

When asked if she thinks Trump has changed since the time they worked together on the show, Leakes replied, "I don't know. He was kind though. I'm not saying he's not kind now -- he's good."

Trump hosted The Apprentice television series on NBC from 2008 to 2015.

During the Urban One Honors, music executive Sylvia Rhone was awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Honor; Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx was honored with the Entertainment Icon Award, Grammy Award-winning recording artist Missy Elliott won a Music Innovation Award; Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper won the Represent Change Honor and Actor/Dancer Ryan Jamaal Swain won the Represent Pride Award. Leakes was a featured guest at the event.