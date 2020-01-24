NBC News Goes Full Fascist: Voting for 'Racist' Trump Is 'Not Only Immoral but Illegal'

This is what will happen if the fascist radical left takes over: they will literally attempt to outlaw voting for a candidate they don't approve of.

A week ago, NBC News published an opinion piece that has been largely ignored by conservatives and libertarians. That is a mistake because author Noah Berlatsky carefully explains to us what he and his fellow extremists think of democracy itself: they hate it and despise it.

Berlatsky's opening salvo is aimed at Donald Trump's 2016 campaign which he deems "openly racist." Oh yes, he writes, "Trump made it clear in his campaign that 'Make America Great Again' meant that America was greater when white people's power was more sweeping and more secure."

That's part one. Part two is that "White voters approved of that message by a whopping 58 percent to 37 percent," which means that they too are racist to their bones.

Now, on to the third and fullblown fascist part. "Rather than excuse racist voters or try to figure out how to live with their choices," Berlatsky continues, we have to all realize that "racist voting is not just immoral, but illegal." And, he continues, the government "has the ability and the responsibility to address it."

This is the real face of American liberalism: wickedly authoritarian and incredibly dangerous. Mark Levin doesn't exaggerate when he calls liberals "fascists." That is indeed what they are: Red Fascists. Just like old Joe Stalin was. Although they often try to hide their dictatorial tendencies from the larger public, they simply can't help themselves now that Trump is president. He simply infuriates them too much, and so they are finally openly and publicly saying what they've been dreaming of for decades.

Make no mistake about it, this is the real face of the modern American left. They want to destroy America as a constitutional republic, and in the name of "equality," they'll abolish every single one of its citizens' rights.

