send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Britain's National Renewal Starts: Happy Brexit Day!

By Michael van der Galien 2020-01-31T04:41:11
chat comments

At 11 p.m. British time, the UK will finally break free of the European Union. Brits have fought for it for years, and today is the big day: Brexit Day. They'll get their sovereignty back. It's up to them to decide their future, not up to a bunch of Europhile megalomaniacs in Brussels.

It must be a wonderful experience for British voters; many other Europeans would love it if they were in for a similar treat. But alas, every other EU country is governed by diehard Believers who'd rather burn down their own country than give up their European Dream.

In order to make the occasion even more wonderful, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new tax cut for 31 million people. He does this by increasing the threshold at which workers start paying the National Insurance. It's currently at £8,628. Starting in April, the new threshold will be £9,500. That's a £104 ($137 US) annual tax cut for the average employee.

Later today, Johnson's office will release a video recorded yesterday of the prime minister saying, "This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act. It is a moment of real national renewal and change. This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in. This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up."

Although Johnson wants the celebrations to be "muted," Brexit leader (and former UKIP head) Nigel Farage begs to differ. He and his fellow Eurosceptics will celebrate in Parliament Square tonight, although they will have to make do without alcohol and fireworks.

It's sad -- a British celebration without beer?! -- but hey, it's better than not having a party at all.

Meanwhile, the longtime Eurosceptic Leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, says that although he does not want to be "triumphalist," he also thinks "it would be allowable for some of us at 11pm on Friday to drink some French sparkling wine. I don't think that'd be unduly unreasonable."

You've got to love British humor.

So, it's done. Today is Brexit Day. Britain will be a free and independent country once again. Let's hope other EU member states (the Netherlands first and foremost) will soon follow suit!

Follow me on Twitter and Like me on Facebook.

In Farewell to the European Parliament, Nigel Farage Waves the Union Jack

https://pjmedia.com/trending/national-renewal-britain-happy-independence-day-britain/

Related: Brexit
Editor's Choice
The Fringe with Megan Fox Episode 4
Comments
ELDER: Remember When Pelosi Insisted on Bipartisanship?
Comments
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 15
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media