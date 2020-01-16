Nancy Pelosi's Impeachment Pens Look Like Bullets

Not only did Nancy Pelosi have commemorative (totally sober) impeachment pens made and carried in on silver trays for her to sign (one interminably long letter at a time while smiling like prom queen), but the pens look like a high-caliber rifle bullets. Think that was accidental?

WTF did I just watch?



Pens on silver platters? Then wtf was with her signature? Is she signing ONE LETTER AT A TIME so everyone that gets a pen gest one that was actually used?



This was a celebration ceremony, this was Nacy's victory lap! Enjoy it skank, payback is 10 mos away pic.twitter.com/9vM5gzjEXM — MICHAEL SHERIDAN (@BOOMER4K) January 15, 2020

@SpeakerPelosi How is this okay? That was the delay. You needed your bullet pens to distribute. This could be taken as a serious threat. My husband, a veteran w/23 years putting his life on the line so you can do shit like this? Shame on you Nancy. God must be so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/Aol5WTaTme — Jacki Hansford (@jjhansford) January 16, 2020

In case there's any doubt, here are some images of actual rifle rounds for comparison. Turbosquid.com sells sniper rifle .408 Chey Tac rounds that look pretty close.

And yes, there are pens made to look like rifle bullets for sale on Amazon, although none of theirs look as accurate as Pelosi's. Some industrious person should send a FOIA request to Pelosi's office to find out where she got them and what the order looked like. I'm pretty sure hers were more than $9 and I bet they were ordered specifically to resemble sniper ammunition.

Does anyone remember the outrage from the left when Sarah Palin put out a map with targets on districts she wanted to focus her efforts on? Why is there a deafening silence in the media about Pelosi's murder pens? We all know what she's saying here, don't we, or do I have to spell it out for you?

And now, to calm your rage, let's laugh at the Empire of folly as they march to their ultimate doom.

I had to do it pic.twitter.com/Mi4eJdkYkm — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 15, 2020

