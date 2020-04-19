Nancy Pelosi Wants You to Sit Down, Shut Up, and Obey Government Coronoavirus Decrees

Apparently, protesting is a right reserved only for certain people of the liberal persuasion. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks it's "really unfortunate" that some Americans are pushing back against draconian decrees by governors and mayors by protesting the loss of some freedoms.

The Hill:

Pelosi told "Fox News Sunday" that she couldn't understand why Americans are protesting strict measures to keep people at home, saying that one of the answers to the pandemic is to "shelter in place." "That is really the answer," Pelosi said. "Testing. Tracing. Treatment. Shelter in place... But, you know, people will do what they do." "The fact is, we're all impatient. We all want out. But what they're doing is really unfortunate," she said.

Some protesters have been irresponsible. But most of the protests across the country have been "drive-in" protests with people sitting in their cars honking their horns and creating traffic jams. It's not the lack of social distancing that has Pelosi and governors upset. It's the challenge to their authority that's eating at them.

Pelosi in a separate interview broadcast Sunday morning, however, said she wouldn't "exaggerate the protests." "There are some in some places, largely where there’s a Democratic governor. But I think of it largely as a distraction and the president’s embrace of it as a distraction from the fact that he has not appropriately done testing, treatment, contact tracing, and quarantine," she said on ABC's "This Week." Health officials warn that the gatherings could inadvertently help further the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and ultimately lead to an extension of stay-at-home measures. Many experts also say that the U.S. must have widespread testing availability and a contact-tracing program in place in order to safely reopen portions of the economy.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbot is a Republican and 1000 people just showed up in Austin to protest his policies. South Carolina Governor McMaster is a Republican and there were protests there too.

People are not protesting against Democrats as much as they're demonstrating against the growing power of government. Politicians are certainly not letting this crisis go to waste as they flex their muscles to bend citizens to their will.

Are we supposed to believe that politicians from small-town mayors to Congress in Washington are just going to give up this power once the crisis is past? Several states are using drones to catch people failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines. I'm sure local and state politicians will think of many uses for those drones once the crisis is past.

Right now, it's the right protesting, largely to get government out of the way and let people get back to work. But once this crisis has passed, it's likely that both left and right will find reasons to protest this aggrandizing power grab by government.

If not, then we owe Ben Franklin an apology, who told us that we had a republic, "if you can keep it."

Sorry, Ben. We couldn't keep it.