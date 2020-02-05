send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Nancy Pelosi 'Should Be Censured' for Ripping up Trump's SOTU Speech, Says Newt Gingrich

By Matt Margolis 2020-02-05T10:15:44
chat comments

Like most of us, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was “disgusted and insulted” after watching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rip up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech when he finished delivering his remarks on Tuesday.

“As Speaker of the House for four State of the Unions by a President of the other party I am disgusted and insulted by the viciously partisan action of Nancy Pelosi tearing up the speech,” Gingrich tweeted. “She isn’t clever or cute her childishness insults our American traditions - should be censured.”

Kellyanne Conway echoed Gingrich's call for censure during an appearance on Fox News Wednesday morning.

GWU Constitutional Law Professor Jonathan Turley also blasted Pelosi for her behavior. "Pelosi's act dishonored the institution and destroyed even the pretense of civility and decorum in the House," he tweeted.  "If this is the Speaker's 'drop the mike' moment, it is a disgrace that should never be celebrated or repeated. In a single act, she obliterated decades of tradition."

Pelosi claims she ripped up the speech "because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives. I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn't."

I wonder what the alternatives were.

The White House response to Pelosi's act was epic:

It is extremely unlikely Pelosi will face censure, considering Democrats control the House, and they all likely condone, if not celebrate her act of defiance.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/nancy-pelosi-should-be-censured-for-ripping-up-trumps-sotu-speech-says-newt-gingrich/

Related: Donald Trump, nancy pelosi, Newt Gingrich
Editor's Choice
VIP: #NeverTrump, What WILL You Give Up to Own Trump?
Comments
STOSSEL: Bad Law
Comments
PRAGER: The Question That Explains Almost Everything
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media