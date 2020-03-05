Nancy Pelosi: Democratic Voters Are Showing a 'Certain Element of Misogyny'

Happy Women's History Month! March is the month when we remember women's history, and the history of things pertaining to women, and important stuff like that. For example, March 5, 2020, will go down in history as the first time a woman named Elizabeth Warren ever dropped out of a presidential race. It's also the first time a woman named Nancy Pelosi ever claimed that her own political party and its voters are a bunch of misogynists for not supporting Elizabeth Warren.

Pelosi says: “I think the American people are ready for a woman president.” She did say that “I do think there is a certain element of misogyny that’s there.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi: Part of the reason we won't have a woman president in 2020 is because our voters are misogynist. LOL. Let her keep talking. Please, let her keep talking. pic.twitter.com/RU5aeWYJbJ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 5, 2020

"But I do think there's a certain element of misogyny that is there. And some of it isn't really mean-spirited, it just isn't their experience. Many of them will tell you they had a strong mom, they have strong sisters, they have strong daughters. But they have their own... insecurities."

That's right, Democrats. If you didn't support Elizabeth Warren for whatever reason -- her ridiculous policies, her established pattern of brazen lying about her own history, her off-putting personal affect, the awful grating sound of her voice as she hectors you for trying to live your life -- it's because you're insecure.

Please note that none of this applies to any woman who has ever run for political office as a Republican. It's not insecure to vote against those women for any reason. After all, they're Nazis!

Warren is now lamenting all the little girls who have to wait four more years for a woman to get elected president. If that's the case, is Warren planning to endorse Tulsi Gabbard, the only woman left in the Democratic race?

If not, why not?

If no reporter asks her why not... why not?