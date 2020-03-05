send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Nancy Pelosi: Democratic Voters Are Showing a 'Certain Element of Misogyny'

By Jim Treacher 2020-03-05T14:21:28
chat comments

Happy Women's History Month! March is the month when we remember women's history, and the history of things pertaining to women, and important stuff like that. For example, March 5, 2020, will go down in history as the first time a woman named Elizabeth Warren ever dropped out of a presidential race. It's also the first time a woman named Nancy Pelosi ever claimed that her own political party and its voters are a bunch of misogynists for not supporting Elizabeth Warren.

"But I do think there's a certain element of misogyny that is there. And some of it isn't really mean-spirited, it just isn't their experience. Many of them will tell you they had a strong mom, they have strong sisters, they have strong daughters. But they have their own... insecurities."

That's right, Democrats. If you didn't support Elizabeth Warren for whatever reason -- her ridiculous policies, her established pattern of brazen lying about her own history, her off-putting personal affect, the awful grating sound of her voice as she hectors you for trying to live your life -- it's because you're insecure.

Please note that none of this applies to any woman who has ever run for political office as a Republican. It's not insecure to vote against those women for any reason. After all, they're Nazis!

Warren is now lamenting all the little girls who have to wait four more years for a woman to get elected president. If that's the case, is Warren planning to endorse Tulsi Gabbard, the only woman left in the Democratic race?

If not, why not?

If no reporter asks her why not... why not?

https://pjmedia.com/trending/nancy-pelosi-democratic-voters-are-showing-a-certain-element-of-misogyny/

Related: 2020, 2020 presidential election, Elizabeth Warren, feminism, nancy pelosi
Editor's Choice
Are You Ready for Rep. Darrell Issa Again?
Comments
Welp, Bloomberg Had One 'Big' Win on Tuesday
Comments
PRAGER: We Go From Hysteria to Hysteria
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media