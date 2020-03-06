send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

MULVANEY OUT: Trump Announces New White House Chief of Staff

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-06T22:23:28
chat comments
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mark_Meadows_(39818309464).jpg

Mick Mulvaney has been President Trump's acting chief of staff from December of 2018 until ... Friday night.

President Trump swapped out the former South Carolina lawmaker-turned-chief of the White House Office of Management and Budget with North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, who's been a Trump advocate and supporter. Meadows was on the shortlist to replace General John Kelly when he left the post.

If you're wondering where Mulvaney is going, he just got a plum job from Trump:

It's Trump's fourth chief of staff in three-plus years.

This is a developing story.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/mulvaney-out-trump-announces-new-white-house-chief-of-staff/

Editor's Choice
Oregon Lottery Bungles Sports Betting App
Comments
VIP: An Interview with Scott Walker
Comments
Coronavirus Epicenter Bans Eating Wild Animals
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media