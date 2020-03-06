MULVANEY OUT: Trump Announces New White House Chief of Staff
Mick Mulvaney has been President Trump's acting chief of staff from December of 2018 until ... Friday night.
President Trump swapped out the former South Carolina lawmaker-turned-chief of the White House Office of Management and Budget with North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, who's been a Trump advocate and supporter. Meadows was on the shortlist to replace General John Kelly when he left the post.
If you're wondering where Mulvaney is going, he just got a plum job from Trump:
It's Trump's fourth chief of staff in three-plus years.
This is a developing story.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/mulvaney-out-trump-announces-new-white-house-chief-of-staff/