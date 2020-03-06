MULVANEY OUT: Trump Announces New White House Chief of Staff

Mick Mulvaney has been President Trump's acting chief of staff from December of 2018 until ... Friday night.

I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

President Trump swapped out the former South Carolina lawmaker-turned-chief of the White House Office of Management and Budget with North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, who's been a Trump advocate and supporter. Meadows was on the shortlist to replace General John Kelly when he left the post.

If you're wondering where Mulvaney is going, he just got a plum job from Trump:

....I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

It's Trump's fourth chief of staff in three-plus years.

This is a developing story.