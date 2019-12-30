Mr. 'Hell Yes I'll Take Your Guns!' Is Taken Down in Pinpoint Tactical Strike After Church Shooting Response

Oh, Beto.

Ronald Reagan once characterized people like Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke when he said, "It isn't so much that liberals are ignorant. It's just that they know so many things that aren't so."

Such was the case when the failed presidential candidate, Mr. "Hell-Yes-I'm-Going-To-Take-Your-Guns," cleaved to his "all guns bad" fantasies Sunday on Twitter right after the Texas church shooting.

Showing that the cliché, "when seconds count, cops are only minutes away," is a cliché for a reason, the wanna-be mass murderer was dispatched within six seconds of getting off his first shot, preventing a mass bloodbath. Two men were killed by the shotgun-toting bad guy before the volunteer guard unholstered and neutralized him. One of the victims appears to have been reaching back, possibly for a holstered concealed weapon. Indeed, the state police said that one volunteer guard was shot to death by the bad guy.

But it didn't occur to Beto that saving lives was actually a good thing.

The gruesome video showed that the reaction time of one of the multiple good guys with guns was lightning-quick. The church's volunteer security guard took down the bad guy with one shot from with his pistol from across the sanctuary.

Instead of praising the man who stopped a mass casualty event, Beto couldn't help but point out that "what we're doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working."

So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth. Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working. https://t.co/krwcpL1lih — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 29, 2019

It's unclear what the hell he was talking about. What isn't working? Was he sad that concealed carrying good guys stopped a bloodbath? Was he sad that his home state of Texas now endorsed the idea of volunteer security guards in churches? Was he sad that a sicko wanted to shoot Christians? Was he sad that the sicko had a gun? A shotgun no less?

The former senatorial and presidential wanna-be was schooled by the gun-knowledgeable twitterati after making the remarkably clueless, even for him, response.

One law-abiding citizen carrying a gun just stopped a massacre with one quick shot.



He turned out to be backed up by 8 or 9 more law-abiding citizens carrying guns.



Your desire to take guns away from those law-abiding citizens is what "is not working" and can never work. — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) December 29, 2019

Instead of being something that wasn't "working," Sierra Whiskey thought things worked pretty well:

It worked perfectly, Beto. One shooter dead and he didn't get the chance to kill the entire congregation.

You have armed detail around you daily, so shut up. — ????s????? ???s?????? (@SierraWhiskee) December 30, 2019

Thing is, Beto just doesn't like guns. Well, he's OK with them as long as his security guards have them. But he doesn't trust you to have one.

Thank God a good guy with a gun stopped a potential massacre. — Kambree Kawahine Koa - Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) December 29, 2019

Red Nation Rising thought Beto was a bit quick on the trigger:

Despicable! Bodies are not even cold and you’re preaching about gun control after today’s Texas church shooting. You’re really just advocating for good people to die at the hands of bad people. — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) December 29, 2019

Graham Allen wondered what the situation might have looked like under President Beto:

Imagine if you had taken the good guys gun away?? — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 29, 2019

And so did Den Bells:

Yes, imagine the scenario where the security guard didn’t have one and the bad guy did. pic.twitter.com/J8BY1wf2Ri — Den Bells (@Denbells77) December 29, 2019

And Chad thought Beto missed the point entirely:

Beto, I feel like you are missing something. This one incident will do more to deter church shootings than any law you would put in the books to prevent citizens from defending themselves. It will show would be attackers that it is not a great idea to attack churches in Texas. — CHAD (@CHADMSTEED1) December 30, 2019

Beto's opinion of guns is by default irrational:

Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

He pushed it to get votes from the Left inside and outside of his home state of Texas while he stood on the national stage.

It's clear that Texans, who urged the change in the law that allows parishioners to carry inside churches, disagree. More so after Sunday's shootings.