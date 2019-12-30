Mr. 'Hell Yes I'll Take Your Guns!' Is Taken Down in Pinpoint Tactical Strike After Church Shooting Response
Oh, Beto.
Ronald Reagan once characterized people like Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke when he said, "It isn't so much that liberals are ignorant. It's just that they know so many things that aren't so."
Such was the case when the failed presidential candidate, Mr. "Hell-Yes-I'm-Going-To-Take-Your-Guns," cleaved to his "all guns bad" fantasies Sunday on Twitter right after the Texas church shooting.
Showing that the cliché, "when seconds count, cops are only minutes away," is a cliché for a reason, the wanna-be mass murderer was dispatched within six seconds of getting off his first shot, preventing a mass bloodbath. Two men were killed by the shotgun-toting bad guy before the volunteer guard unholstered and neutralized him. One of the victims appears to have been reaching back, possibly for a holstered concealed weapon. Indeed, the state police said that one volunteer guard was shot to death by the bad guy.
But it didn't occur to Beto that saving lives was actually a good thing.
The gruesome video showed that the reaction time of one of the multiple good guys with guns was lightning-quick. The church's volunteer security guard took down the bad guy with one shot from with his pistol from across the sanctuary.
Instead of praising the man who stopped a mass casualty event, Beto couldn't help but point out that "what we're doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working."
It's unclear what the hell he was talking about. What isn't working? Was he sad that concealed carrying good guys stopped a bloodbath? Was he sad that his home state of Texas now endorsed the idea of volunteer security guards in churches? Was he sad that a sicko wanted to shoot Christians? Was he sad that the sicko had a gun? A shotgun no less?
The former senatorial and presidential wanna-be was schooled by the gun-knowledgeable twitterati after making the remarkably clueless, even for him, response.
Instead of being something that wasn't "working," Sierra Whiskey thought things worked pretty well:
Thing is, Beto just doesn't like guns. Well, he's OK with them as long as his security guards have them. But he doesn't trust you to have one.
Red Nation Rising thought Beto was a bit quick on the trigger:
Graham Allen wondered what the situation might have looked like under President Beto:
And so did Den Bells:
And Chad thought Beto missed the point entirely:
Beto's opinion of guns is by default irrational:
He pushed it to get votes from the Left inside and outside of his home state of Texas while he stood on the national stage.
It's clear that Texans, who urged the change in the law that allows parishioners to carry inside churches, disagree. More so after Sunday's shootings.
