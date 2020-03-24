Mr. Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer Is (Cough) Ready for (Cough) Duty!

For a guy who just biffed his first, live anti-Trump "shadow briefing" about the coronavirus, Joe Biden, the Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer, probably shouldn't have made this move during a live interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

The last we saw Tapper he was "enraged" at rollerblading San Franciscans who were supposed to be socially distancing but not doing so to the liking of the anchorman. At the time, Tapper tut-tutted with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, "This is kind of enraging. Many people in San Francisco have clearly not gotten the message!"

On Tuesday, Tapper was back on the job as America's Anchor-Doctor.

Tapper welcomed Biden, but almost as soon as the interview started, he looked horrified as the Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer ... used his hand – no, not to wave at the teleprompter guy as happened during his disastrous "shadow briefing" — but to cough into!

President @realDonaldTrump has unleashed an unprecedented response to combat the coronavirus.



Meanwhile, Joe Biden had a major brain freeze while speaking about the pandemic.@ericbeachgop, how can Biden be president if he can’t even give a speech without a teleprompter? pic.twitter.com/G9cFR4yzMA — Ed Rollins (@EdRollins) March 24, 2020

Tapper immediately went into full scold mode, instructing Biden on how and where to cough.

Biden has made a cottage industry out of attempting to lecture President Trump on how to lead during this crisis, but most of his leader-y admonitions either have been done by Trump or shown to be unworkable —or he's straight-up lied about what Trump has done to combat the disease. All of it has been gobbled up by a shockingly incurious media.

Watch the lecture between America's Anchor-Doctor and the Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer for yourself: