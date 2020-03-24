send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Mr. Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer Is (Cough) Ready for (Cough) Duty!

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-24T19:55:21
chat comments

For a guy who just biffed his first, live anti-Trump "shadow briefing" about the coronavirus, Joe Biden, the Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer, probably shouldn't have made this move during a live interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

The last we saw Tapper he was "enraged" at rollerblading San Franciscans who were supposed to be socially distancing but not doing so to the liking of the anchorman. At the time, Tapper tut-tutted with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, "This is kind of enraging. Many people in San Francisco have clearly not gotten the message!"

On Tuesday, Tapper was back on the job as America's Anchor-Doctor.

Tapper welcomed Biden, but almost as soon as the interview started, he looked horrified as the Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer ... used his hand – no, not to wave at the teleprompter guy as happened during his disastrous "shadow briefing" —  but to cough into!

 

Tapper immediately went into full scold mode, instructing Biden on how and where to cough.

Screenshot/Twitter

Biden has made a cottage industry out of attempting to lecture President Trump on how to lead during this crisis, but most of his leader-y admonitions either have been done by Trump or shown to be unworkable —or he's straight-up lied about what Trump has done to combat the disease. All of it has been gobbled up by a shockingly incurious media.

Watch the lecture between America's Anchor-Doctor and the Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer for yourself:

https://pjmedia.com/trending/mr-double-secret-coronavirus-shadow-briefer-is-cough-ready-for-cough-duty/

Editor's Choice
PRAGER: Suggestions for This Difficult Time
Comments
ZITO: Vets Running for Office Put Pandemic Before Politics
Comments
Did Biden Break the Law by Offering Buttigieg a Job?
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media