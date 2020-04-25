More Fake News: Poison Control Centers Are Not Reporting a 'Spike' in Calls Because of Trump

Donald Trump's aides are pleading with him to step back from the coronavirus briefings, largely because he is opening huge gaping holes that his opponents have been gleefully driving through.

Trump didn't recommend injecting yourself with disinfectant or bleach. But his actual response was so convoluted and inartful, that it could easily be read that way -- as long as you took it out of context.

That, his enemies in the media were more than happy to do.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump said. “So it’d be interesting to check that.”

It's easy to see how an opponent could twist that into Trump recommending people inject themselves with disinfectant.

Naturally, the next step in developing the narrative is to "prove" that the American people are following Trump's recommendation and ingesting disinfectant. Sure enough, the New York Daily News headlined a piece "A spike in New Yorkers ingesting household cleaners following Trump’s controversial coronavirus comments."

An unusually high number of New Yorkers contacted city health authorities over fears that they had ingested bleach or other household cleaners in the 18 hours that followed President Trump’s bogus claim that injecting such products could cure coronavirus, the Daily News has learned.