Monday VIP Open Thread: Is Gov't Overreacting to COVID-19 or Not Doing Enough?

By Paula Bolyard 2020-03-16T15:35:28
I've been wanting to give an open thread for our VIP subscribers a try for some time, and now seems like as good a time as any, so here we go.

How's everyone feeling about the government's response to the COVID-19 threat? Are they not doing enough or going overboard with the closures and restrictions? President Trump just warned Americans to expect this to go on until August—or longer. What are your predictions? Join us in the comments to discuss!

