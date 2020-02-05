Mitt Romney's Speech Supporting Trump's Removal Surprised Practically No One
He leaked his vote to a reporter who had mocked him in 2012. He pre-taped an interview in advance. Then he took to the well of the Senate. He misted up. Bit his lip a bit. Talked about being a man of God. At one point, "The Last Honest Man in Washington" went silent as he appeared to fight back tears. And then he lowered the boom on his nemesis, President Trump.
Mitt Romney's star turn as Bill Clinton redux was almost as believable as Bill's promises to Hillary that he'd never do it again.
Romney hates Trump. He hates that Trump pulled the rope-a-dope on him about possibly being secretary of State. He thinks Trump is a cad, "phony," "fraud," and low-life.
Plus, his advisor worked with Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma:
Romney thought the Burisma connection wasn't worth bringing up by the president in his call with the Ukraine president. And so:
So I reached a conclusion, which is not at all what I would hoped to have reached. But I don’t see how in good conscience I can reach a conclusion and not be true to what my heart and mind tells me is true.
And let me tell you, I’d love to stand with the team. But if you stand with the team in contravention of your conscience and the duty you’ve made before God, I would have to endure the censure of my own conscience, as well as the disdain of history.
Romney's a smart guy. But as constitutional law professor and radio-talk host Hugh Hewitt put it, Romney didn't have his facts straight:
Mitt Romney's niece, who happens to be the Republican National Committee sided with Trump over Uncle Mitt:
Actor Terence Williams is in her camp:
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich was not surprised by Romney's votes:
Radio host and constitutional attorney Mark Levin mocked Romney for getting Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz's arguments wrong:
Trump Rapid Response sent out a zinger:
But look who supported Romney's decision. The prosecutor:
And former Senator Jeff Flake, who was persuaded by Democrats to stall the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings because of outrageously wild tales about red cups and quaaludes, thought Romney's speech convicting Trump was just great.
Former National Review writer and attorney David French, who is an ardent never-Trumper, swooned:
Noted Leftist George Takei, of "Star Trek" fame, who didn't vote for Romney in 2012, honored him for his "integrity":
Famously leftist New York Times columnist Paul Krugman said that Mitt Romney had made his "honor roll":
Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate, got the last word:
Thank God it's over ... for now.
