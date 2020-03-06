Mitt Romney, Hypocrite: 'Looking at Burisma Appears Political'

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney believes that Republicans' interest in Hunter Biden's relationship with Ukrainian company Burisma is political. "I think people are tired of these kinds of political investigations," he added hypocritically.

We all know that politicians are hypocritical, but nobody is as bad as Mitt Romney.

Mitt Romney, a member of Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, told me of Chairman Ron Johnson’s Burisma probe: “There's no question but the appearance of looking at Burisma appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2020

"There's no question but the appearance of looking at Burisma appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind[s] of political investigations," Romney told CNN's Manu Raju about Ron Johnson's (chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee) Burisma probe. "I would hope that if there’s something of significance that needs to be evaluated that would be done perhaps the FBI or some other agency, although it's not as political as perhaps a committee of our of our body," said Romney.

"We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma. We probably ought to focus on those things," he added.

Romney voted to impeach President Trump following the obviously political, partisan hoax impeachment procedure in the House of Representatives, but now he's worried that a probe into Burisma is "political?"

Really?

What a pathetic joke.

To think that I actually somewhat defended this man in the (recent) past saying that, although I disagreed with his opinion, I did think he was honest. Clearly, that was a mistake.

Utah, what have you done? Can you please -- please -- make sure that this guy's political career ends when he's up for reelection?

