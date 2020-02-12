Cocaine Mitch Vows to 'Leave No Vacancy Behind' in the Courts in 2020

While most of us are focused on the presidential election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is focused on filling judicial vacancies.

McConnell appeared on Hugh Hewitt's radio show on Tuesday, and the first thing they discussed was judicial vacancies. "I’ve got the classic question: What have you done for me lately?" Hewitt asked, before answering himself. "You’ve actually saved the Constitution with 50 Appeals Court judges, two Supreme Court justices, 133 district court judges."

Both acknowledged that despite the impressive record of getting judges confirmed, there's still a lot of work to be done.

"I know that there are a lot of vacancies. They need to be filled," McConnell said. "But the good news is we’ve changed the 9th Circuit in a dramatic way, as you know, and it’s no longer, you know, the far-left court that it used to be."

McConnell added, "My motto for the year is 'leave no vacancy behind.' That includes district courts as well. And so we’re a long way from being finished with doing court confirmations this year."

You can listen to McConnell's entire appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show below:

ICYMI ???: This morning I joined @hughhewitt to discuss impeachment and judges. Listen below for excerpts: pic.twitter.com/15VcWexXbJ — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 11, 2020

There are about 25 pending district court nominees.

