News and Politics

Minorities Fired Up in Richmond: 'I'm a Black American and Enjoy My 2A Rights!'

By Megan Fox 2020-01-20T10:40:04
chat comments

The media has been putting out slanderous information that Virginia's Second Amendment pro-gun Lobby Day is full of "white supremacists." Citizen-journalists are out on the street interviewing people and one came across a man wearing a "gun saves lives" sticker who had a lot to say about media lies. "The real reason I'm out here is, I do not support in any way, shape or form Governor Northam and the Democrats' gun control. What I also don't support is the fact that every news piece you've seen on this weekend...they've always brought up the issue of race as if it's nothing but white rednecks and hillbillies out here who care for the Second Amendment."

"Actually," the unidentified man in the video continued, "black Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Americans in general care about the Second Amendment. I work at a gun store part-time and I can't tell you the number of customers I see of all races, all colors, all creeds who care about the Second Amendment and who just want to peaceably live their lives, enjoy their rights, and the Second Amendment. That's why I'm out here."

"Big media and mainstream media be damned." he continued. "If you take a good look at me you can see I'm a black American and all I'm out here for is to enjoy my Second Amendment rights."

When a reporter asked him what he thought of the fencing Governor Northam erected to keep the protesters separated he said, "It's great. What we ought to do is everybody walk up there with master locks and lock that bastard in."

Then he got serious. "It's wrong. This is our capital, we pay for these grounds, this is not someplace for the king to hole up in. This is our capital. This is our state. We have the right to petition for redress of our government for our grievances, and our grievance today is his treatment of us and the Second Amendment. The fact that he's got to hide behind fences like he's the king in Braveheart I think is complete and utter garbage." Well said, sir.

Media hysteria over widespread outrage by Virginians at the prospect of losing their rights has lead to several outlets claiming that the rally would devolve into a Charlottesville-like event. Townhall's Julio Rosas is live in Richmond and is gathering lots of evidence contrary to the media's claims.

Massive Crowds, Lots of Guns, and Alex Jones in a Tank Descend on Richmond for 2A Rally

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

https://pjmedia.com/trending/minorities-fired-up-in-richmond-im-a-black-american-and-enjoy-my-2a-rights/

Copyright ©2020 PJ Media