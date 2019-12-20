West Point, Annapolis Find Cadets' Hand Gestures Were Not 'White Power' Signals

Last week, both the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy launched an investigation after several cadets and plebes at the Army-Navy football game were seen on TV making the "OK" hand gesture to each other. The gesture almost always means "everything is fine" but some white supremacists use the gesture to symbolize a "W" and "P" standing for "white power." (I don't see it myself, but, unlike most white supremacists, I have an IQ over 80).

Are the Naval Academy and West Point full of white supremacists?

We can all breathe a sigh of relief. It was a false alarm. It turns out the kids were playing a stupid game.

CNN:

The US Naval Academy and US Military Academy at West Point said Friday that the hand gesture some cadets and midshipmen were seen making on camera was part of a game known as the "circle game" and not a white supremacist symbol. The circle game is commonly played when a person forms an "OK" with their hand below their waist to trick a second person into looking at it. If the second person is caught looking at the hand gesture, that person is then punched by the person who made the gesture.

When I was about 5 years old, we called it "Made ya look" ("Made ya look, made ya look, made ya buy a pennybook!"). This does not reflect well on the intellectual maturity of the next generation of junior officers in our military.

That the academies even felt the need to investigate is very sad.