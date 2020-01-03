Michigan Swing Voters Rip Impeachment, 'Give It Up, Nancy!'

A focus group of ten Michigan swing voters conducted by the communications firm Engagious had some very bad news for Democrats. According to these voters, impeachment is a big waste of time.

The voters who participated in the focus group voted for Barack Obama in 2012, but switched to Trump in 2016.

"The focus is in the wrong direction... not working on policies that will help the people," said one man.

"Why is the focus continually on trying to get rid of Trump... What are you doing for us?" asked one woman.

Another man added, "Give it up, Nancy."

President Trump won Michigan and its 16 electoral votes by about 11,000 votes in 2016. Trump won 52 percent of Independents' votes, over Hillary's 36 percent.

Scott Tranter of Optimus Polling reacted to the focus group on Fox Nation, saying, "[These Michigan voters] don't care about the press conferences or the hearings or anything like that. They want to know, what are you passing? And how are you helping my health care? How are you helping my job situation? How are helping my local economy?"

The findings of the focus group reflect the findings of other polls on impeachment as well. The Real Clear Politics average of impeachment polls has swung against impeachment and removal since October.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis