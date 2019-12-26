Michael Moore: White Men Who Voted for Trump 'Are Not Good People... You Should Be Afraid of Them'

In an interview with Rolling Stone, radical-leftist activist Michael Moore said that white men who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are, quite simply, bad people. They are, he argued, downright dangerous -- at least for minorities.

"I refuse to participate in post-racial America. I refuse to say because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything is ok, white people have changed. White people have not changed," Moore said. "Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street towards you, two of them voted for Trump."

"You need to move over to the other sidewalk," Moore continued in the video interview, "because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them."

Imagine how people would have responded if a conservative had said something like this about African Americans who voted for Barack Obama in 2008 or 2012. Literally everybody working in the mainstream media would have reacted with great outrage, demanding the person's head -- if not literally, then at the very least figurately.

As Scott Adams puts it on Twitter, "quick, name one thing President Trump has ever said that is in the same class of evil as this."

Quick, name one thing President Trump has ever said that is in the same class of evil as this: Michael Moore: White Guys Who Voted For Trump ‘Are Not Good People’ — Be Afraid of Them https://t.co/C5T4J9Xb8U via @BreitbartNews — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 26, 2019

However, because it's Michael Moore and because he's talking about white men, the old mainstream media couldn't care less. White men can always be insulted. Why? Well, because -- left-wingers fervently believe that a) it's impossible to discriminate against them and b) because they have always oppressed others.

In other words, they can't possibly be victims. They are the aggressors. At all times. As a result, we all have to put up with clearly racist comments like this.

You'd laugh if it wasn't so incredibly sad -- and dangerous.

Meanwhile, can someone tell Michael Moore that he's a white guy himself? The more you listen to him, the more convinced you become that he believes he's Malcolm X's little brother.

