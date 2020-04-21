Michael Moore Admits He Had No Idea Where the Juice To Power Electric Cars Came From

Michael Moore is out with a new film the media will hype but most Americans will never see. This speaks well of the latter and poorly of the former.

It a Reuters story promoting Moore's latest, Moore admits:

Moore said that he, like many people, thought electric cars were a good idea, “but I didn’t really think about where is the electricity coming from?”

That's awesome. Moore has been going round for decades promoting politicians and policies that would basically wreck the economy. He wanted a coronoavirus-level economic tsunami before we'd ever heard Wuhan and its bats.

But he had no idea what he was talking about. He continues.

“I assumed solar panels would last for ever. I didn’t know what went into the making of them,” Moore added, referring to raw materials, including quartz, and the fossil fuels needed to manufacture the panels.

What's the word I'm looking for here? Oh, right. Clueless. Michael Moore is clueless.

I know, that's probably not news to most of our readers. But it's nice to see it confirmed from his own mouth. Michael Moore has pushed medical policy despite having no clue about it, and he has pushed environmental policy despite having no clue about that too.

Let's take electric cars. They're not powered by peace, love and boutique dispensary pot. They're powered by a combination of oil, coal, natural gas, and the most heinous form of energy to some of the left -- nuclear power -- along with wind and solar. So that environmentally conscious and ostentatious Tesla you see zipping down the road isn't any better, really, than your gas car. Its emissions and consequences are just transferred from right where it is to somewhere else. If you're anti-nuke, electric cars are far worse. Never mind dirty coal.

The batteries in those cars are highly toxic. Sometimes they spontaneously catch on fire. They require extensive mining, as do solar panels. Solar panels require rare earth minerals, for instance, and guess who currently controls a majority of the world's rare earth mineral sources?

China.

Those giant windmills? They're so big we can't crush them to put them in normal landfills and they probably never deliver enough energy to offset the amount of energy it takes to build them in the first place.

As Michael Moore is belatedly figuring out, there is no free lunch...when it comes to energy.