Meghan Markel's Dad on #Megxit: She's 'Turning Royal Family Into Walmart With a Crown'

I guess that's why they call them "commoners."

Meghan Markel's dad just said what many people have been thinking about this whole "#Megxit" royal scandal – that it has "cheapened" the Royal Family. He says he's embarrassed.

As you are doubtless aware, Markle and Prince Harry have quit the Royal Family because it's not conducive to the prince's and Hollywood actress's private lifestyles.

Prince Harry has grown up performing thousands of royal duties, but has supported Meghan's efforts to claw back a little privacy for the two and their new baby Archie.

Nan issued a statement on Saturday to assure her subjects that Harry and Meghan are still all right with her:

Every royal is relentlessly scrutinized and criticized by the official royals watchers of the British tabloids, but the Sussexes have felt some of the unfair press is driven by her bi-racial background.

Thomas Markle, who has been ghosted by Meghan, probably because of stuff like this, says the way in which his daughter and Harry have dumped the royals has "cheapened" the family:

"[T]hey are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby. They're turning it into Walmart with a crown on it. It's something that's ridiculous. They shouldn't be doing this. She got every girl's dream. Every girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away – it looks like she's tossing that away for money. Apparently $3 million and 26 bedroom house isn't enough for them. It's kind of embarrassing to me. When they got married they took on an obligation. The obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals and it would be foolish for them not to."

Ouch, Dad.

The retired Hollywood lighting director made his comments in a British documentary on "Channel 5." Watch them for yourself.