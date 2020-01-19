Meghan Markel's Dad on #Megxit: She's 'Turning Royal Family Into Walmart With a Crown'
I guess that's why they call them "commoners."
Meghan Markel's dad just said what many people have been thinking about this whole "#Megxit" royal scandal – that it has "cheapened" the Royal Family. He says he's embarrassed.
As you are doubtless aware, Markle and Prince Harry have quit the Royal Family because it's not conducive to the prince's and Hollywood actress's private lifestyles.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Prince Harry has grown up performing thousands of royal duties, but has supported Meghan's efforts to claw back a little privacy for the two and their new baby Archie.
Nan issued a statement on Saturday to assure her subjects that Harry and Meghan are still all right with her:
Every royal is relentlessly scrutinized and criticized by the official royals watchers of the British tabloids, but the Sussexes have felt some of the unfair press is driven by her bi-racial background.
Thomas Markle, who has been ghosted by Meghan, probably because of stuff like this, says the way in which his daughter and Harry have dumped the royals has "cheapened" the family:
"[T]hey are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby. They're turning it into Walmart with a crown on it. It's something that's ridiculous. They shouldn't be doing this. She got every girl's dream. Every girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away – it looks like she's tossing that away for money. Apparently $3 million and 26 bedroom house isn't enough for them.
It's kind of embarrassing to me. When they got married they took on an obligation. The obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals and it would be foolish for them not to."
Ouch, Dad.
The retired Hollywood lighting director made his comments in a British documentary on "Channel 5." Watch them for yourself.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/meghan-markels-dad-on-megxit-shes-turning-royal-family-into-walmart-with-a-crown/