Meanwhile in the U.S. Senate: 'Cocaine Mitch' Spent Impeachment Day Cranking Out Trump Judges.
The pace was breathtaking. As congressional representatives clamored for face time in what looked like a suit-and-tie version of televised speed dating during the impeachment debate, things were moving even more rapidly in the U.S. Senate. Look at this — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved forward another batch of President Trump's judicial appointments.
We could go on.
And on.
The Senate Leader told radio talk host Hugh Hewitt that he's made Trump's judicial appointments his top priority:
President Obama appointed 55 Circuit judges in 8 years. President Trump with our Senate confirmation has done 50 in 3 years. So the pace is dramatic. What these men and women have in common is they’re all young, they’re all smart. A heavy percentage of them have been Supreme Court clerks. They’ll be on the court for a very long time, and what they have in common is what Justice Scalia used to say – the job of a judge is to follow the law and the Constitution.
... [One] out of every four of the U.S. Circuit judges in the country have been put on the bench in the last three years. So we do believe with a second Trump term and a continued Senate Republican majority, we can transform the courts even further.
Many of the judges receive lifetime appointments, so impeachment or no, Trump's impact on the country will be felt for decades to come.
