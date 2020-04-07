Meadows Makes His Mark on White House Press Team

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the former congressman from North Carolina, has made his first big staffing move. The White House welcomed a new press secretary on Tuesday, former Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany. Stephanie Grisham, the current press secretary, rejoined the staff of Melania Trump, becoming the first lady's chief of staff. Lindsay Reynolds, Melania's previous chief of staff, resigned.

McEnany's switch to the White House marks the first major personnel move by Meadows, The New York Times reported.

Meadows founded the House Freedom Caucus, a powerful vehicle for conservative and libertarian ideas in Congress.

Alyssa Farah, a top spokeswoman at the Department of Defense who once worked for Vice President Mike Pence, will also join the White House press staff, according to The Times. Farah is reportedly close to Meadows. Ben Williamson, a longtime congressional aide for Meadows, will also join the communications team.

Grisham never held a press briefing in her nine-month tenure as press secretary.

