Martin Sheen Endorses Elizabeth Warren: 'What's Not to Like? She's a Beautiful Lady'

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor and activist Martin Sheen endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for president on Friday during an interview after the Fire Drill Friday protest with actress and activist Jane Fonda.

"It's got to be a woman. We need a woman. Women are the only ones thing that can save us. Thank God for them," Sheen said when asked about the presidential race after his arrest for protesting against climate change on the steps of the Capitol building. "Why do I like Elizabeth Warren? What's not to like? She's a beautiful lady and she's on the run all the way."

Actor Joaquin Phoenix was also arrested during the rally, which marked the last of Fonda's Fire Drill Friday demonstrations in Washington.

Speaking to a Canadian radio station, Sheen sent a message to the people of Canada after the plane crash in Iran, which claimed the lives of 63 Canadians. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that a "preliminary analysis" of intelligence has revealed that the Iranian regime shot down the plane, possibly accidentally.