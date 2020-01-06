Mark Levin In Full Righteous Anger Mode: 'Senate Must Declare Impeachment Articles Null and Void'

Conservative talk radio show host Mark Levin took to Twitter on Sunday to tell Americans what he believes the Republican-led Senate should do with Nancy Pelosi's ridiculous impeachment scam. In short, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has to throw the impeachment articles where they belong: on the dust heap of history.

"This impeachment is unconstitutional," Levin wrote, "for many reasons, including the defectiveness of the articles themselves. The Senate must protect the Constitution and itself (the Senate's role, in part, is as a check on a rogue majority in the House), and the majority leader [...] must declare the articles null and void."

Just in case Democrats or wishy-washy Republicans argue McConnell doesn't have the authority to do so, Levin -- a constitutional expert in his own right -- explains he certainly does have that right. "McConnell can act on his own, just as Nancy Pelosi as Speaker is dictating policy on her own. Clearly, the Framers had no intention of conferring this kind of power on a Speaker of the House."

Progressives will undoubtedly be shocked by Levin's claims, but it goes without saying that he's entirely right. There's a reason for the separation of power or, as it is called in Latin, the trias politica. There is not one single branch that can do whatever the heck it wants -- not the president, not the judiciary, but also not the United States Congress.

"The Republican majority must stop being influenced by and fearful of the Democrat-party press, the Democrats in Congress, and the handful of predictable Republican holdouts, like Collins, Murkowski, et al. and act now," Levin went on to write before finishing with: "Every day this continues is a day that damages our constitutional system."

Truer words have seldom been tweeted. Let's see whether Republicans in the Senate do something with Levin's advice or whether they -- per usual -- choose to cower and bow before the radical left wing of the Democratic Party.

