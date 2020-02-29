Mark Levin Blasts Democrats For Dithering With Impeachment As Coronavirus Spread

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — Radio host and author Mark Levin epically trashed Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Party at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday afternoon, and blamed Democrats for ignoring the Coronavirus outbreak because they were too obsessed with impeaching President Trump. Levin is not one to hold back, and he certainly didn’t while speaking to the crowd with his wife Julie on stage with him.

“What is this Democratic Socialism?” he asked, before pointing out that socialists hate democracy, and mentioning the various examples of failed socialist countries around the world.

“How many more human guinea pigs do we need?”

The audience responded enthusiastically to Levin’s criticisms of Bernie Sanders, the de facto frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination. He called Bernie Sanders an “old Brooklyn communist” who moved to Vermont, got elected mayor of Burlington, then to Congress and the Senate, where, thankfully, he never got anything done.

“Nationalize, nationalize,” Levin said, mocking Sanders’ answer for everything. “Free this, free that. He’s never even run a 7-11!”

Levin added, “Just remember his initials: B.S.”

Levin warned the audience that the Democratic Party, like it or not, is the biggest political party in the United States,” so we need to “crush Bernie Sanders.”

“Bernie Sanders couldn’t run a hot dog stand,” Levin said. Yet, he thinks he can run housing, energy, healthcare, and all other aspects of life.

“The Bernie Sanders agenda subsidizes people who lie in bed all day waiting for free stuff,” Levin said. “I don’t want to pay for them.”

Bernie Sanders may be the most extreme of the candidates running for president, but Levin mocked the idea that any of the Democrats running for president are moderate, noting that they all want to abolish the Electoral College, want open borders, free health care, etc. etc.

Levin said the best way to fix the health care system is to increase competition by having more insurance companies, not fewer. This discussion naturally led to the issue of the coronavirus. Levin predicted that a vaccine “will be discovered in a capitalist country,” not in one of the socialist countries.

“What is the Democrat plan for the coronavirus?” Levin asked. “Nothing,” he said, answering his own question. Then he blasted the Democrats for wasting time on impeachment as the coronavirus outbreak started.

“They effectively shut down Congress while the virus was spreading,” to impeach Trump, then blamed President Trump for not doing enough about it.

