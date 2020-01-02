Marianne Williamson Lays Off Entire Campaign Staff

The day's big election "news" is Julián Castro dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. Which is a helpful reminder that Julián Castro was running for president. Most Americans still get him confused with his twin brother Joaquin, who beat him to the punch by not running for president in the first place. (It would've been funny if they both ran and then switched places on the campaign trail, just to see if anybody noticed.) The Democratic field just got even less diverse. And the day isn't even over yet.

John DiStaso, WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire:

Marianne Williamson, who has been campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination on a message of love and has been urging voters to “join the evolution,” has laid off her entire staff in New Hampshire and nationally, sources close to the campaign confirmed to WMUR on Thursday...

At its height, the sources said, Williamson employed about 45 staffers in the four early voting states as well as her central campaign headquarters.

I didn't even realize she had a staff. I figured it was just her, some crystals, and a few bottles of essential oils.

Sounds like that's it for Marianne. She's by far my favorite Democrat, possibly of all time, but it's surprising she's stayed in it as long as she has. At least she outlasted Beto and Kamala and all those other losers.

What does it say about today's Democrats that their only viable candidates are a few white males, most of them over 70? What sort of message is that sending to young people? Are the Dems going to make them vote for Joe Biden? Please don't make them vote for Joe Biden!

A new-ish trend I've noticed: Tiktok teens (many of whom are approaching or are of voting age) really don't want you to "make them vote for Joe Biden." The most popular version of this video has over 277k likes. pic.twitter.com/02VXE9InzC — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) January 2, 2020

SPOILER: They'll be forced to vote for Joe Biden, they'll be forced to vote for Joe Biden, they'l be forced to vote for Joe Biden...