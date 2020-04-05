Bronx Zoo Tiger Infected with COVID-19 by Zookeeper. Could Your Cat or Dog Be at Risk?

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) announced on Sunday that a Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a big cat is known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

"Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19," the WCS said in a press release. The USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed the positive COVID-19 test for Nadia.

In addition, Nadia's sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions are being monitored after developing a dry cough.

"We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus," the zoo said.

The cats have experienced a decreased appetite, but "are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers."

No one knows at this point how the disease will progress in big cats, so the animals will be closely monitored, although the WCS anticipates a full recovery. All four WCS zoos have been closed since March 16.

"Our cats were infected by a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms," the press release stated. "Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff who are caring for them, and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure of any other of our zoo cats."

“It’s the first time, to our knowledge, that a [wild] animal has gotten sick from COVID-19 from a person,” Paul Calle, chief veterinarian for the Bronx Zoo, told National Geographic.

Calle said that the veterinary team at Bronx Zoo did a number of diagnostic tests and blood work when Nadia began to exhibit symptoms. “Considering what’s going on in New York City, we of course did the COVID testing,” he said. After sedating the big cat, samples were collected, which were sent to the New York State Diagnostic Laboratory at Cornell University for testing. Cella noted that the type of test used on Nadia is not the same type as those given to humans, “so there is no competition for testing between these very different situations.” According to the Centers for Disease Control, "there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread to people from the skin or fur of pets." But according to National Geographic: Several domestic animals had previously tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including a Pomeranian and a German shepherd in Hong Kong, a domestic cat in Belgium. Cats, both wild and domestic, are susceptible to feline coronavirus, but until recently, it was unknown whether they could contract SARS-CoV-2. A new Chinese study has found that cats may be able to infect each other, and scientists are rushing to learn what other species may be able to be infected by it.