Majority of Americans Support November Mail-In Ballots if Pandemic Lingers

A majority of Americans say they would favor mail-in ballots in November if the coronavirus has not been contained, according to a Reuters poll.

Seventy-two percent of respondents favored mail-in ballots, with 79 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of Republicans saying they would support the concept if the virus was not contained.

The Hill:

Trump has called mail-in voting “a terrible thing” despite mailing in his own ballot in March’s Florida primary, claiming the distinction is that his ballot was mailed in from out of state and suggesting without evidence that a mail-in option allows for "thousands of people sitting in somebody’s living room signing ballots." Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington already give voters the option to mail in ballots.

The idea that one person could send in hundreds of absentee ballots is absurd. Even the porous system we have now would catch someone trying a stunt like that. If fraud like that were possible, both parties would have several people doing it every election.

The main flaw in mail-in voting is that there's no way to verify the identity of a voter. They can check voter registration rolls against the name on a ballot but they can't determine citizenship or criminal record. The Democratic notion that illegal aliens don't vote is silly and provably wrong. Large-scale mail-in ballot procedures have never been tried on a national scale and the potential for massive confusion and challenges makes it problematic, in the least.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has asked Congress to allocate up to $4 billion to help states improve their capacity for mail-in voting, while former Vice President Joe Biden has said election staff should consider allowing the option “across the board” in the November general election.

We very well may be forced to have everyone cast absentee ballots in November. If the pandemic is still raging, we won't have a choice. Canceling the election would be out of the question. If we can hold a presidential election in the midst of a civil war, as we did in 1864, we can do it during a pandemic. But let's make that decision only when we have to, not as a first choice, as Democrats want.

Democrats in Washington have been wanting to hijack elections and eliminate local control of them for decades. They want to trust everyone in America who says they're eligible to vote in an election—that they're voting in the right congressional district and that they're citizens and not felons.

Most Americans prefer verification for voting because most Americans are logical and reasonable people who see the necessity of truing the vote. If Democrats think the only way they can win is by allowing ineligible voters to cast a ballot, they should come out and say so instead of accusing the vast majority of Americans of wanting to "suppress" the vote.