Majority of Democrats Vote Against Amendment to Prevent Sex Offenders and Terrorists From Working at TSA

It's hard to imagine why anyone in Congress would oppose a measure designed to keep sex offenders, violent criminals, and people on terror watch lists from working for the Transportation Security Agency (TSA), but alas, a mindboggling 174 House Democrats did just that this week.

On Thursday, a bipartisan majority passed an amendment to the Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act authored by Democratic Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood. “[The amendment] was pulled back by leadership because the socialist wing of the party did not want to have that amendment go forward on this bill,” said Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy. “When it was offered, overwhelmingly the majority of the House would like to see the TSA not hire terrorists or those who have been convicted of sexual misconduct with minors and others. But the socialist wing of the party, that controls now the Democratic Party, said that that could not be offered.”

Thankfully, forty-one House Democrats voted with Republicans to support Underwood's amendment, allowing it to pass.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and every member of the “squad” voted against the amendment, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't cast a vote.

Perhaps the biggest question I have is: why wasn't the TSA screening applicants or conducting background checks in the first place? The next obvious question is: why would Democrats oppose such a commonsense amendment?

"It's no surprise that Democrat logic in 2020 means taking marching orders from Justice Democrats to give TSA the ability to hire the Harvey Weinsteins of the world," a top Republican aide told The Washington Free Beacon. "A ‘second chance' for sex offenders shouldn't include patting down traveling families."