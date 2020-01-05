Maduro Assassinates What's Left of the Venezuela Republic by Taking Over the National Assembly

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro pulled off a stunt worthy of Hitler's dealings with the Reichstag when he engineered a legislative coup that effectively ended the independence of the legislature. Given Maduro's takeover of every other government institution, the death of the legislature made him a de facto dictator.

The now-former speaker, Juan Guaidó, challenged Maduro's election victory in May of 2018, claiming fraud and vote-buying. The U.S. and 60 other countries recognized him as the lawful president. But ever since then, Maduro has been whittling away at the independence of national institutions by installing his cronies in office or outright bribery.

Today, he finished the job.

Washington Post:

“Today, they dismantled the rule of law, assassinating the republic, with the complicity of a group of traitor lawmakers,” Guaidó told reporters outside the parliamentary building.

How Maduro accomplished the takeover was positively Hitlerian.

The replacement of Guaidó amounted to a bait and switch. On Sunday, he began the day anticipating his reelection as head of the National Assembly, viewed internationally as the last democratic institution in the authoritarian South American state. Guaidó’s claim as the nation’s true president — recognized by nearly 60 countries, including the United States — has been based on his status as the assembly’s chief.