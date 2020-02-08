Lying House Managers Claim Trump Wasn't Actually Acquitted

The seven Democrat House impeachment managers gave an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday and made the absurd claim that President Trump was not acquitted by the Senate because—get this—it was not "a fair trial."

Trump was easily acquitted on Wednesday following a four-month impeachment process that began with House Democrats denying all requests by Republicans for witnesses during the House impeachment inquiry. But, you know, the Senate trial wasn't fair because Democrats screwed up the House inquiry by rushing their vote to impeachment rather than proceed to courts to subpoena witnesses Trump asserted executive privilege over... the same way all past presidents have done, but resulted in the bogus "obstruction of Congress" charge by House Democrats.

“I think he’s not been exonerated,” said California Rep. Zoe Lofgren.

“It’s hard to have an acquittal without a fair trial,” argued Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, before repeating the claim that this was “the first impeachment trial in American history where we didn’t have witnesses and documents.”

The Senate trial absolutely did have witnesses and documents, which was previously pointed out by PJ Media. What actually made this impeachment unfair was the fact that none of the witnesses the GOP wanted to testify were allowed by Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, who claimed them all to be irrelevant—an amusing claim considering their key witnesses had no direct knowledge of any of the allegations made against Trump.

But, I digress. Here's what the Senate had to work with, in terms of documents and witnesses:

Despite these indisputable numbers, Democrats will continue to claim there weren't any witnesses or documents in the Senate trial, which is absolutely false. If anything made impeachment unfair it was the way Democrats ran the inquiry in the House.

Here are the House managers making their ridiculous claims.

Pathetic.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis