[WATCH] Nitwits on 'The View' Try to Argue Constitutional Law With Alan Dershowitz

In case you haven't had your daily laugh, watch the twits on The View threaten Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz with cutting him off if he doesn't stop making so much sense. After Joy Behar asks Dershowitz to explain his position that impeachment requires a crime, both she and Whoopie Goldberg refuse to let him answer.

Dershowitz: "In 1867..."

Whoopie: "Ya know, in 1492 Columbus sailed the seas of blue, but I need this to move on. So you're saying now that you need a crime?"

Dershowitz: "You're not going to get me to move on until I make this point."

Whoopie: "Here's the thing, you're not going to get any time because you've got four people trying to ask you questions. So I'm asking you to move faster." (Ignoring that Behar just did ask him a question and now none of them will let him answer.)

Dershowitz: "I have to make this point. Shortly after the Constitution was enacted, the dean of the Columbia Law School said that the weight of authority was in favor of it being a crime. Now the academics all say it isn't. Why? Because Donald Trump is being impeached. If Hillary Clinton were being impeached they'd all be on my side."

Behar: "That's just baloney. BALONEY!" cried the furthest thing from a constitutional scholar you can find.

WATCH:

'The View' melts down as impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz defends Trump: 'I'm moving you on or cutting you off'

Talk show hosts argued over Constitutional Laws w/ a Harvard Law School Prof. ??????

Define #Resist ????High-definition #Trump2020 #KAG2020 #KAG pic.twitter.com/v4bjpoTLLn — ????Patriot Wyn?????? (@Wyn1745) January 30, 2020

Democrats' new strategy is to insist that "high crimes and misdemeanors" really just means anything they say it means in order to remove Donald Trump from office. It remains to be seen if this throw-anything-at-the-wall-to-see-if-it-sticks strategy will work out for them.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter