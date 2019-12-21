LOL! Clueless Liberals Declare 'Trump is No Longer President!'

In the aftermath of the Democrats' bogus impeachment, many liberals took to Twitter expressing their delight. "Trump is no longer president!" they declared, in what is obviously the most significant indictment of public education we've had recently.

While many soon had their ignorance of how the system works pointed out, not all of them deleted their inaccurate tweets. So, here's what I've been able to collect before the number of tweets became too overwhelming for me to consider continuing.

So Trump is no longer our president anymore haha am I hearing this correctly — Kaileigh Gentry (@kaileighg1234) December 19, 2019

Thank you America ??????????.... Donald Trump is no longer the president. Good decision #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/BHciCEztld — Vanessa_AB (@VanessaAB13) December 19, 2019

Trump is gone ?? — Donald (@Deestroying) December 19, 2019

"Me waking up knowing trump is no longer president as of today!! We won the fascists lose!!! RESIST ????????. We have finally done it guys!! The sexist, islamophobist, homophobes, transphobes, misoginistic, nazi, whites who promote anti-semitism. Are burning in hell!!" Lookin ass pic.twitter.com/zGvfrrrcBP — ????Maybe Ivan????? (@AIDSTITSOFF) December 19, 2019

so now that trumps impeached (voted out of presidency / not president anymore) how we feeling — ?? paige (@graysamigo) December 19, 2019

Haha donald trumps no longer president of the USA — Carson K (@carson__koch) December 19, 2019

He is no longer President Donald J. Trump.



He is now IMPEACHED President, Donald J. Trump. That has a nice ring to it. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) December 19, 2019

Annnnnd Trump is NO LONGER THE PRESIDENT — Roderick Hackworth (@DaRocwieler) December 19, 2019

Donald Trump got impeached. He is not the president anymore — WESTCOASTBABYGIRL (@RuthlessQueen69) December 19, 2019

YEEEEEESSSSS @realDonaldTrump is NO LONGER THE PRESIDENT!!!!! ?????????????????????????????? let us rejoice! — “UNCLE REESE” (@_ShortybyForty) December 19, 2019

Trump is no longer president, he has been IMPEACHED! 2020’s vision is looking very clear ???? — Loznola MC 2020 (@LoznolaMC) December 19, 2019

@realDonaldTrump ur not president anymore bro , remove it from your bio !! — ashlynn ?? (@ashlynn27830107) December 19, 2019

I’m seeing a lot of confusion on my timeline, so let me clarify what’s going on. Trump is no longer president and every day he continues to say he is he’s breaking the law. — eyeballslicer (@eyeballslicer) December 19, 2019

trump is no longer president ?! what a great way to end the decade #Impeached — maaauuurrriii???? (@301_mauri) December 19, 2019

Trumps not president anymore. ?????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/onP8KTk0mM — Fo Sachi ?????? (@tacotraplord) December 19, 2019

Trump is not president anymore soo time to celebrate — Gabriel?? (@isGabrielGuy) December 19, 2019

Me going back to America knowing Trump isn't president anymore pic.twitter.com/aBg1prlabc — ??z???? (@uwubimon) December 19, 2019

President trump is no longer president. The universe always rights itself. ALWAYS — lord_farqwod (@darkskinfoxxx) December 19, 2019

RT IF YOU ARE HAPPY THAT TRUMP IS NO LONGER PRESIDENT!! ???????????????????????? — Layton Sheets (@laysheets) December 19, 2019

Well ur not president anymore — omar (@omar55424279) December 19, 2019

since donald trump isn't president anymore, can @Twitter delete his account? — Hasan Noor (@hxsannoor) December 19, 2019

I suppose it's understandable why these people vote Democrat.

