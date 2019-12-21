LOL! Clueless Liberals Declare 'Trump is No Longer President!'
In the aftermath of the Democrats' bogus impeachment, many liberals took to Twitter expressing their delight. "Trump is no longer president!" they declared, in what is obviously the most significant indictment of public education we've had recently.
While many soon had their ignorance of how the system works pointed out, not all of them deleted their inaccurate tweets. So, here's what I've been able to collect before the number of tweets became too overwhelming for me to consider continuing.
I suppose it's understandable why these people vote Democrat.
_____
