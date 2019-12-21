send
News and Politics

LOL! Clueless Liberals Declare 'Trump is No Longer President!'

By Matt Margolis 2019-12-21T20:01:16
chat comments

In the aftermath of the Democrats' bogus impeachment, many liberals took to Twitter expressing their delight. "Trump is no longer president!" they declared, in what is obviously the most significant indictment of public education we've had recently.

While many soon had their ignorance of how the system works pointed out, not all of them deleted their inaccurate tweets. So, here's what I've been able to collect before the number of tweets became too overwhelming for me to consider continuing.

I suppose it's understandable why these people vote Democrat.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

House Dems Get Their Christmas Wish, Vote to Impeach Trump

