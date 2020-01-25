LOL: Barack Obama Called Trump a 'Fascist' During 2016 Campaign

In a video clip from the upcoming Hillary Clinton documentary, Senator Tim Kaine, Hillary's running mate, says that Barack Obama called Donald Trump a "fascist" while they were on the phone during the 2016 presidential election.

In the clip, Kaine can be seen recalling the phone call while talking with Hillary and his wife, who was also there.

"President Obama called me last night and said: 'Tim, remember, this is no time to be a purist. You've got to keep a fascist out of the White House,'" Kaine said.

Afterward, he said — while laughing — that Obama "knows me and he knows that I could tend to err."

Hillary agreed with Obama's remark. "I echo that sentiment," she said. "But that's really — the weight of our responsibility is so huge."

The documentary, which is coming to Hulu, was compiled from nearly 2,000 hours of footage from the 2016 campaign. We previously reported that Hillary can be seen trashing Bernie Sanders in the documentary. “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Hillary said of her former primary opponent. “He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she was asked if that sentiment still applies now, to which she replied, “Yes, it does.”

I don't doubt Obama made the absurd comment. Obama once said that if the black community didn't go out and vote for Hillary, "I will consider it a personal insult -- an insult to my legacy." This is a sentiment he echoed after Trump's victory as well, saying that it stung and he saw it as a personal insult.

Bottom line: Barack Obama, who chose all too often to go around Congress to implement his agenda, has no business calling anyone a fascist but himself.

