send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Adam Schiff Was the Answer to a 'Jeopardy!' Clue, and None of the Contestants Knew Who He Was

By Matt Margolis 2020-01-16T17:46:15
chat comments

On Wednesday night, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was the answer to a clue, but no one knew who he was.

In a category titled "U.S. Representatives," contestants were shown a photo of the man spearheading the sham impeachment of President Trump, but none of them buzzed in.

Episodes of Jeopardy! are typically filmed a few months in advance, which means the episode was likely filmed in October, which was after the Democrats' impeachment had started and after Schiff's infamous fabrication of quotes of the Trump-Zelensky phone call. It stands to reason that Jeopardy! contestants are smart people with a wide breadth of knowledge that presumably would carry over into current events and our political system. Or maybe Americans, even the smart ones, have simply tuned out this impeachment nonsense.

I envy those people who can do that.

Adam Schiff Fabricates Quotes from Ukraine Call Transcript; Claims They Were 'Parody'

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/lol-adam-schiff-was-the-answer-to-a-jeopardy-clue-and-none-of-the-contestants-knew-who-he-was/

Related: Congress, Hollywood
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media