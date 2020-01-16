Adam Schiff Was the Answer to a 'Jeopardy!' Clue, and None of the Contestants Knew Who He Was

On Wednesday night, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was the answer to a clue, but no one knew who he was.

In a category titled "U.S. Representatives," contestants were shown a photo of the man spearheading the sham impeachment of President Trump, but none of them buzzed in.

Adam Schiff was an answer on Jeopardy today.



Not a single person knew who he was. pic.twitter.com/SQObAMzxw7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 16, 2020

Episodes of Jeopardy! are typically filmed a few months in advance, which means the episode was likely filmed in October, which was after the Democrats' impeachment had started and after Schiff's infamous fabrication of quotes of the Trump-Zelensky phone call. It stands to reason that Jeopardy! contestants are smart people with a wide breadth of knowledge that presumably would carry over into current events and our political system. Or maybe Americans, even the smart ones, have simply tuned out this impeachment nonsense.

I envy those people who can do that.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis