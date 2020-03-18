Lockdown: Trump Closes Canadian Border to 'Non-Essential Travel'

The lockdown of America continues with the president tweeting this morning that the Canadian border is closing to all but essential travel. "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump tweeted early on Wednesday.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau echoed the decision at a press conference in Ottowa stating, "I just spoke to President Trump again this morning, and we have agreed that both Canada and the United States will temporarily restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border."

This comes on the heels of the European Union finally closing its borders to non-EU citizens in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The US southern border still appears open as asylum seekers are still being granted access. New rules about returning illegal invaders back to Mexico are being hammered out according to the LA Times. Many are wondering why that border isn't sealed shut during the pandemic. "U.S. immigration authorities could soon begin immediately removing migrants who enter the U.S. between official ports of entry and turning them back to Mexico, saying it will help stanch the expansion of the pandemic, officials told The Times."

One has to wonder how the Canadian border can be closed overnight, but the southern border must be haggled over endlessly even during a national emergency.

