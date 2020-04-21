LIVE: Trump's Chinese Coronavirus Press Conference

Triggered left-leaning media figures have called for news outlets to stop covering President Donald Trump's almost daily press conferences on his administration's response to the Chinese Wuhan coronavirus pandemic from the Middle Kingdom, but PJ Media will gladly cover these historic briefings.

President Trump announced he would speak about the Chinese Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, about which the Communist government in Beijing repeatedly lied, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern. His remarks follow news that Missouri has filed a lawsuit against China to hold the Communist Party accountable for its malfeasance and deception. He will also speak shortly after announcing a deal with Congress to fund the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses in this crisis — a deal which Democrats blocked for about ten days, apparently in order to obtain "leverage."

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.