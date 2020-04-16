LIVE: President Trump's Chinese Coronavirus Press Conference, 'OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN!'

Triggered left-leaning media figures have called for news outlets to stop covering President Donald Trump's almost daily press conferences on his administration's response to the Chinese Wuhan coronavirus pandemic from the Middle Kingdom, but PJ Media will gladly cover these historic briefings.

President Trump announced he would speak about the Chinese Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, about which the Communist government in Beijing repeatedly lied, at 6 p.m. Eastern. Earlier today, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) put forward a bill allowing Americans to sue the Chinese Communist Party for the virus.

Trump said his conference will "explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN!" He has coordinated with the Heritage Foundation on this crucial issue. The foundation's coronavirus recovery commission released a 5-step plan for reopening America you can read about here. While many critics have slammed Trump for rushing to reopen America and thereby endangering lives, the Heritage plan is thorough, calling for a regionally-targeted reopening while maintaining most social distancing practices.

Major News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 P.M. (Eastern), to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

Watch the press conference below.

