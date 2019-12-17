FBI Lovebird Lisa Page Will Be on Rachel Maddow's Show to Share What It's Like When POTUS Tries to 'Ruin Your Life'

Lisa Page announced on Twitter that she'll appear on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show Tuesday night in order to share "what it's like when the President of the United States tries to ruin your life." The woman truly has no shame.

As FBI lawyer Lisa Page not only had an affair with (married) FBI agent Peter Strzok, the two lovebirds were also determined to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president. And, if he would go on to win the election nonetheless, they planned on taking him down with their "insurance policy."

You are void of self-awareness. pic.twitter.com/pCgMVVF2l3 — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) December 17, 2019

In other words, the two were rogue agents, as President Trump has repeatedly rightfully called them.

However, instead of apologizing for her behavior, Page is on the offensive. She is suing the Justice Department. As part of her PR stunt, she is also appearing on liberal TV shows. The most prominent one being, of course, the MSNBC show hosted by Rachel Maddow.

Going on the Rachel Maddow Show tonight. It's time to talk about the release of my text messages, the two years of lies shouted across the media about me, and what it's like when the President of the United States tries to ruin your life. — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 17, 2019

If she thought her announcement would be welcomed by Twitter users, she was sorely mistaken. Instead of sympathy, she was mocked and slapped down. Quickly.

You sent text messages to the guy you were having an affair with on a phone I own through my tax dollars. On what planet are those messages private? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) December 17, 2019

Dan Ravicher was equally ruthless. "You tried to ruin the President's life. You are not the victim. You are the perpetrator. You should be in jail and hopefully soon will be," he told Page.

You tried to ruin the President's life. You are not the victim. You are the perpetrator. You should be in jail and hopefully soon will be. — Dan Ravicher, Esq. (@danravicher) December 17, 2019

And then, of course, there are many references to the "insurance policy":

Tell us about the insurance policy — Deplorable Me 1718 ?????? (@Qsentme1718) December 17, 2019

Insurance policy — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) December 17, 2019

Oh, this is going to be good!!! Keep up the treasonous work Lisa. It’s fun watching you dig your holes deeper! pic.twitter.com/jvI8vjlYDl — SALT7?????? (@AllyHud7) December 17, 2019

As for Page being a victim, Dan Bongino deals with that: