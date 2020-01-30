Lindsey Graham Schools Democrats Over Impeachment Witness Debate

With the sham impeachment on the verge of being over this weekend, Democrats continue to cry foul about the process and are making last-ditch efforts to try to get their way on witnesses. You know, after Adam Schiff and House Democrats refused to allow Trump to have any of his own witnesses during their impeachment inquiry—but they accuse Republicans of attempting a cover-up by blocking witnesses.

Fortunately for the country, their rhetoric appears to have failed to convince enough on-the-fence Republicans to prolong this impeachment much longer. Of course, Democrats will still charge Republicans with “blocking witnesses,” but Senator Lindsey Graham has a message for them.

According to Graham, that is one of the most ridiculous claims being thrown out there by Democrats. On Thursday, Graham took to Twitter to address this oft-repeated claim by Democrats and prove how ridiculous it is.

“FACT: It was the House of Representatives who refused to pursue the testimony of the witnesses because they wanted to impeach the President before Christmas,” he explained. “Only in Washington would someone call that decision ‘Blocking Witnesses.’”

“In most of America it’s called: #YourOwnFault,” Graham added.

Of all the insane things being said about this impeachment debacle - and there is a lot to choose from - one of the most ridiculous is to say Senate Republicans are “Blocking Witnesses.”



This is an outrageous claim. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 30, 2020

In most of America it’s called: #YourOwnFault. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 30, 2020

Impeachment may be over on Saturday, but make no mistake, the Democrats aren't done trying to undermine President Trump.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis