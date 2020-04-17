send
News and Politics

Lindsey Graham Easily Meets Joy Behar's Challenge to Name 3 Things Trump 'Did Right' on Coronavirus

By Matt Margolis 2020-04-17T11:38:22
chat comments

Senator Lindsey Graham appeared tho ABC's The View on Thursday, during which, co-host Joy Behar challenged him to come up with just three things that Trump "did right" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Trump has a massive ego, and he rated himself a ten for the way he's handling the crisis. He insists that he's done, quote, everything right unquote. So, tell me, sir, what has he done right? Name three things."

She obviously didn't expect him to be able to do it, but Senator Graham did so easily, robbing her of the gotcha moment she had hoped for.

After that gotcha moment failed, Behar pivoted to Trump's decision to halt funding the World Health Organization (WHO). She asked why now in the middle of a health crisis, as opposed to after the crisis is over. Graham explained that the WHO needs a change of leadership. "I think they conspired with China to downplay the nature of the virus, that they reported all through January there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission," he explained.

"The money that's being suspended will go to other people throughout the world to deal with health issues. The WHO has great scientists, but I’ve lost confidence in the leadership.”

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

